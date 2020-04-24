Los Angeles County Supervisors Propose Mail Ballots to All Voters in November – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two Los Angeles County supervisors are requesting that ballots be mailed to all registered voters in the future, beginning with the November general election.

The motion, proposed by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl, responds to the health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus.

It would require that ballots be mailed to all eligible voters for the November 3 general election.

Many experts have said there could be a second coronavirus outbreak in the fall.

"No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. "We don't know what challenges we will face in this pandemic this November, but by mailing each voter a ballot by mail we can ensure that everyone can cast their ballot safely, no matter what the future holds."

The motion will be voted on Tuesday, Hahn said.

Several upcoming special elections in the south this May and June will consist of mail-in ballots only.

Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that local special elections scheduled for May and June will be mail-in elections.

All of this follows the controversy in Wisconsin that reached a tipping point on April 7 when thousands of voters were forced to go to the polls after both the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court. USA They blocked an effort to extend the deadline for voters to submit absentee ballots.