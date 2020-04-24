Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reports 61 employees, 47 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Friday that 61 employees and 47 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to figures released on Friday, 295 employees have been quarantined and 612 have returned to work.

Meanwhile, 2,240 inmates have been quarantined and 92 have been isolated.

Of the inmates, 47 have tested positive since the pandemic began. As of Friday, 28 inmates remained positive and 19 were said to have recovered.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,quot; have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been placed quarantined.

Prisoners currently in isolation have tested positive or are awaiting results.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

