Los Angeles County officials open cooling centers and urge residents to keep social distance during heat wave – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As high temperatures drop over Southland, residents get their first flavors of summer. But instead of touching the heat with barbecues and pool parties, local health officials are asking everyone to stay home and avoid meetings.

San Fernando Valley resident Ruth Ortega said she and her family will continue to have a cookout, but will not invite anyone.

"We are still trying to keep our distance and be safe," he said.

With public parks and pools closed, many want access to more space to get outdoors.

Soraya McGibbon is an essential worker, delivering groceries for Instacart. She said that once she has finished delivering the food, she will chill at home. She has a pool, but she won't invite anyone until it's safe.

"Even my own children can't come visit us, which is really a difficult situation," he said.

Los Angeles County established several cooling centers to help families without air conditioning escape the heat. Even those with access to air conditioning are experiencing more problems now that they are staying indoors.

Air conditioning repairman Rod Rodriguez said his company has seen an increase in the number of repairs they have performed, due to the fact that many Los Angeles residents are kicking the air conditioning.

"A lot of people are working from home now, and they're using their systems a little bit more," he said. "And they are concerned about indoor air quality."

The warm climate poses challenges for families, who are asked to stay indoors to continue slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Public health officials are imploring everyone to stay home.

Some beaches in Orange County, such as Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, remain open, although most parking lots are closed, making parking difficult, if not impossible, and social distancing requirements remain in effect. There were about 9,000 people in Huntington Beach on Thursday, first responders told CBS2.

CBS2 meteorologist Danielle Gersh called the heat "extreme and dangerous."

Temperatures are about 20 degrees higher than they generally average for this time of year, Gersh said. The highs in this April season are in the low 70s.

"Today, tomorrow will be the two hottest days of this heat wave, with more records this afternoon and possibly more records tomorrow," said Gersh. Yesterday we tied records at places like Camarillo and Burbank. "

The Los Angeles Parks and Recreation Department has opened four cooling centers. They will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. at 6 p.m. They will follow social distancing guidelines.

They are located at: