Look back at Peter Kraus and more men who almost became singles

In addition to Jason, the producers also met with Blake, Becca's devastated runner-up, before officially announcing Colton as their next lead, and it seemed that the beer vendor was actually a fan-favorite of the concert after his emotional trip during High school. In fact, ABC was concerned Blake

"The hardest turn a leader has to make is to gain empathy for 'Oh my gosh, now I know what this person went through.' And so I have to say, 'Now I know what Becca went through and breaking someone's heart … you just want to make sure he can handle that because I think he's a guy who loves deeply and there's a potential to fall for him. love with not even two women, but three or four, which would be a great television " Rob mills, ABC SVP of alternative series, specials and nightly programming explained at the time. "But you will definitely want to do the right thing for him too. That's probably the most important thing, but he certainly has many of the attributes you love to see at Bachelor."

Of course, the producers finally took a different direction, and after the announcement, Blake visited Instagram to congratulate Colton and wish him luck, as well as thanking fans for their support.

"I want to thank everyone for the support over the past few months! It's been incredibly humbling and it means the world. There really is nothing like #bachelornation," he wrote. "I wouldn't change the man I am if I were single and I wasn't going to change the man I am to become a single. I'm excited to close this chapter and see what the future holds!"

Well, the future carried out a "garbage dump fire,quot;. Bachelor in Paradise season six, when his various connections (most notably at the Stagecoach country music festival) when several Bachelor Nation contestants, including Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Kristina Schulman and Hannah Godwin, were exposed. As the drama unfolded on screen, he also took over on social media, with Blake sharing private text messages between him and Caelynn before Paradise in an attempt to clear his name.

"Blake himself was a blaze," Chris Harrison recently told E! Blake's News BEEP to run. "It was just a car accident."