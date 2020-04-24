London On Da Track tries to take her son away from the unstable Baby Mama

Instagram

The music producer is suing his former Erica Vorters for full custody of their 3-year-old son, claiming that he is possibly abusing drugs and has behaved erratically.

Up News Info –

London On Da Track She is taking her baby mom to court in an attempt to gain full permanent custody of her young son, London. The music producer says he has to protect his four-year-old son this year from his former "deranged and possibly drug abusive" Erica Vorters.

In legal documents obtained by Bossip, London alleges that Erica is mentally and financially unstable. He claims that he was possibly abusing drugs, had behaved erratically in person, and made disturbing posts online.

Arguing that Erica is not "psychologically, physically or financially capable" of being her child's primary caregiver, London requests a psychological evaluation for Erica and a special guardian to advocate for the child in court. Noting that he earns $ 25,000 a month, he tries to argue that he is financially capable and mentally more stable in raising the child.

Erica has responded to the London lawsuit. In her counterclaim filed in March, she says London once threatened to cut off the girl's medical care, who suffers from an unidentified medical condition, when she and the girl went to visit London's mother in Arizona and stayed with her. During two months. Erica says that only if she left the boy with her grandmother, the Atlanta rapper / songwriter would continue to support the boy's medical expenses.

Erica says that "out of fear and lack of adequate legal advice," she felt she had no choice but to leave the child with her paternal grandmother, but has been prevented from retrieving the child or having constant access to him. Furthermore, he declares in court documents that London is not constantly involved in the child's life or medical care.

Erica also accuses London of falling behind on her child support of $ 1,100 a month, totaling more than $ 20,000. She admits that she has been seeing a psychiatrist, but says that her mental health problems were caused by the stress of the London lawsuit against her. She claims that her mental health problems are unrelated to her ability to care for the child.

London was granted temporary custody of the child, as both sides are due to return to court next month. Erica has asked the court to withdraw the London lawsuit, but he asks the judge to deny his motion.

London and Erica had been involved in the past in a drama about the custody of their son. Earlier this year, she posted on her Instagram Stories that she hadn't been able to see her son since Christmas. "These people prevented me from seeing my son for whom I have joint custody," he wrote.

She added: "I would never deny my son having a relationship with his father. He does not have custody rights to make decisions … he is simply wealthy and refuses to follow the joint custody order […] That is bad. Bring me my baby, I know you miss your mother. "