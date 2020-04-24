Local small businesses open doors for the first time since coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Long before Lys Childs-Wiley and her husband Shado agreed to get married, they agreed that they would one day open a comic book store.

"That's why it's called Carpe Diem, because the day came and we decided to take advantage of it," said Lys.

Opened for almost two years just off McKinney Plaza, Carpe Diem Comics now feels empty.

"It is everything we have worked for over 20 years and we got to the point where it is like,quot; we are going to do it. "But maybe we will not do it," he said.

After weeks of online sales and seeing only their dog, the couple reopened the store on Friday to be picked up on the sidewalk.

"Waiting for customers to appear," Shado said.

Some stores have chosen to remain closed, concerned about not doing enough business to support themselves.

"There is a lot of concern that people are not comfortable leaving," said McKinney Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Hermes.

She said merchants are being proactive in taking precautions to increase customer confidence.

Many will be watching to see how much "retail sales,quot; are increasing this weekend.

"Probably the most important thing, take a look and see how things are going," said Hermes.

Strong community support has helped, but many clients are also struggling.

"Everyone is going to say, 'Well, I need to support our small businesses, but they haven't paid me in a month.'

As difficult as it has been, Shado and Lys say they support the current restrictions for security reasons.

However, seeing customers go by the curb pickup is giving them a new burst of energy.

"We can talk a little bit, even from six feet away through masks," Shado said.

On his first day, he said they managed to do twice as much business as the average in the past 30 days.

"That's an improvement. That's an improvement. It's been a good day," said Lys.