Lizzo fights makeup addiction during lockdown

Lizzo She can't get used to her makeup-free appearance while locked up, admitting that she "got addicted" to her glamorous image.

The "Juice" singer has been obeying orders to stay home by staying indoors and while resting at home in casual outfits, the star has realized that she no longer feels comfortable and safe without her hair kit and makeup on hand.

"I think I've been wearing makeup every day of my life for the past six months. We get addicted to looking really groomed," she reflects in People magazine. "I had a few days off in Brazil in February, where I wasn't wearing makeup and I remember saying, 'Why am I so ugly with myself now?'

"It's because I became addicted, used to seeing my face contoured. I never thought that would happen because I'm such an earthy bitch, I can go days without makeup!"

Lizzo has been actively disguising herself and makeup-free during self-isolation, sharing images of her beautiful natural self with fans on Instagram, and other stars who also post raw images of themselves online encourage her.

"I think it's great that we have a chance to turn off," she says. "My dream is to remove my nails, not to wear makeup and to let myself grow and walk naked in my own garden."

"What has been really cool is seeing all these people who are in glamor every day, not in glamor every day (sic). I think that is fucking sick!"