Lizzo becomes real about struggling with self-hate while quarantined: fans make it better

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people in unimaginable ways. Among the job loss that millions have faced with something as simple as staying for a long period of time, there is much pain in the world.

Some people who struggle with mental health problems feel the disruption of normality even more than others. There are some who cannot seek physical help while the country is closed, and others rely on routine to stay sane.

Gyms and parks are closed. These are safe havens for those who feel a difference in serotonin levels simply by being in nature.

Self-isolation is encouraged, which means that those who use the distraction of friends and family to help them get through the day are also suffering.

Not to mention those who can be quarantined with mentally and physically abusive spouses or relatives.

Although celebrities undoubtedly have an advantage when it comes to their self-insulating excavations: They can relate to certain aspects that others are also going through.

Lizzo took to Instagram with a photo of sizzlin to talk about self-hatred.

In a caption, she wrote, "It's been a long ** day,quot; 😫 🍑🤎 focus on one part of your body you don't like about yourself and show her some love today. This quarantine has many people suffering from mental health problems because we cannot go out and do our normal coping / self-care routines … Self-hatred was starting to scare me, but I have to remember that I am 110% b * ** 💁🏾‍♀️ I love you! ’

As usual, there were a few trolls in his comment section. However, there were also people who offered some words of encouragement.

‘Thank you for inspiring a generation of women to love each other more ❤️ they make a difference every day, "wrote one commenter.

‘This post is about self love. Its goal is to empower people to love their own bodies. Instead of giving in to the self-hatred that we are marketed to us (mostly women) about how we are imperfect in many ways and we need to constantly change ourselves to adapt to the mold of what society / media consider a "valuable,quot; person. If you came to criticize Lizzo, you missed the point of this post (and the point of all his damn IMO urges). Stop with your false concern for a stranger and take care of your damn affairs. This post is for people who want to encourage to love their bodies after the world has told them that they are not perfect, that they are fat, that they look weird, that they would be better off working on this or that. What is so terrible about people who feel worthy? What does that say about you that you immediately want to drag them down? THANK YOU LIZZO FOR THIS POST AND MESSAGE, "said another follower.

This fan asked, "So you will hate his body and disregard the fact that he was struggling with his,quot; wtf "mental health.

It is great to see that a public figure is willing to be so vulnerable to help other people who feel the same way.



