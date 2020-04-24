Lions welcome Jeff Okudah to Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

(Up News Info Detroit) – Communications from the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions feature Ohio State University Cornerback Jeff Okudah and his first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Opening statement from Matt Patricia, Lions head coach: Let me say: it's great to see everyone's faces. I know it's been a while since we've had a chance to catch up. Mike (O & # 39; Hara), I'm glad to see you've moved that thing; We were looking at the top of your head for a while. So I'm glad you understood that Zoom found out. Certainly great to see everyone, I hope everyone stays safe, healthy. It is very important right now that everyone is doing that.

"We couldn't be more excited about Jeff and have the opportunity to bring him to our team. He is a young man that we spent a lot of time with, he had a great opportunity to meet at the Combine and then follow up, he spoke to his coaches, he spoke with almost everyone he's played against, really, even going back to some of his stuff that comes out of high school. It's not often that you meet someone and spend (a) a 15-18 minute interview on Combine when you go through players, and that player says something that hits you as hard as a person that explains who He is as a person. It's something that makes you come back, and you talk to your wife about it and you say, 'Wow, this is an amazing boy & # 39;. So we are really excited to have had the opportunity to add him to our team. Obviously, as a player, everything he has done on the field is phenomenal. His skill set, his ability to go out and face different roles , j Play at a high level, knowing that teams plan the game to do different things to you to try to create confusion, and your ability to get through the game after playing and be competitive, be tough. Like I said, he has a great set of skills, he tackles, he plays hard, he works even harder off the field. It is something that is so rare and unique: his ability to enter and study and surpass everyone he plays against. Only his desire to be great, his desire to compete and his desire to improve the team and win. I think that is all we want. Like Bob said, I'll keep it a little short, but Jeff, we are so excited to have you here. I will deliver it to you. Eamonn (Reynolds, Director of Soccer Communications) can lead the charge, but (Okudah is) a terrific young man, and we are very excited to have you on our team. "

Lions CB Jeff Okudah's Opening Statement: “First of all, I want to thank Coach (Patricia) and Bob (Quinn), the Ford family. This morning I spoke to Ford (owner and chair of the board of directors, Martha Firestone). I can't wait to meet her, she seems like a great person. I'm ready to get to Detroit and get it started. "

On how eager he is to get to Detroit and learn more about the city and the organization: "I'm more than eager: just getting there, learning about the city, learning about the organization, and just soaking it all up."

On something interesting about himself outside of football: "Netflix heavy boy. So I watch a lot of TV shows in my spare time. Ozark? Yes, I'm in season three right now. I will probably finish it this weekend."

On what he said during his Combine interview that touched head coach Matt Patricia so deeply: “I just shared with him something about my education, I talked about my relationship with my mother growing up, my father. Something that is really personal to me. "

On whether he can share any part of his Combine meeting with head coach Matt Patricia: "It was a really personal moment."

On what a week of preparation looks like and how he studies NFL players: "So, I'll come in on Monday and (we'll see) the 11, 10 and 12 staff. Come back to the coaches the next day, meet up with them and apply it to practice. So, I really only studied receivers throughout the week, Being very detailed, looking at the route concepts that the offensive is trying to attack us with that week. Just being very meticulous about it, and I think it has really helped our process, it has really helped my game. "

On where he learned his study habits: "When I first came to the state of Ohio, I had trouble learning the learning offenses and things like that, so after practice, I would meet one of the GA assistants and we would just watch practice and he would speak to me from the coach's point of view. In that way, I started to watch movies the same way and eventually I could start to watch them by myself. I just fell in love with the process and how we started to see patterns and they coincided with practice. It's like you will start (watching) games more and more slowly ".

Who the Ohio State graduate assistant assistant was who helped him was: "V & # 39; Angelo Bentley, currently G.A. at Penn State,quot;.

On what went into his work, ethics and character development: "I think just by watching my mother go through whatever was going on at the time with chemotherapy. While I was doing chemotherapy, I was still in nursing school. Just seeing that, (just) instilled a work ethic just knowing you get what you put into things. I always try to do my best and strive to be great. "

How much do you think the football culture of the state of Texas influenced where you are today: “I was born in New Jersey, so I moved to Texas when I was in sixth grade. And I think seeing the change in competition and seriousness of sports in Texas was important because when I came to the state of Ohio I was already used to competing against the best players. It was hard. I think just having that high-level record of competition, I think he paid dividends. ”

On what it means to have a scream from Lebron James on Twitter: "So, we are signed with the same agency. So, through that we talked before. I think just seeing what he said is kind of a testament to the hard work done. It was a great thank you."

LeBron approves drafting of the Ohio State CB Lions Jeff Okudah 😤 @jeffokudah pic.twitter.com/uUsQlZpvA4 – Overtime (@overtime) April 24, 2020

In the sense of pride that Ohio State continues to produce top picks in the cornerback position: "I think it's just having a standard. When it comes to playing cornerback at Ohio State, the standard is practically being a close cornerback. So anything less than that looks like a disappointment in the eyes of the guys who played before When you stick to that standard, going to the first round or just being drafted, it's something that just comes in handy, even if you weren't fighting for it. " On whether it's true that the University of Michigan didn't reciprocate as much interest in him as a college prospect and why Ohio State has been able to consistently beat the Wolverines: "I don't know if it's necessarily true. It may be, it was a long time ago. But Ohio State, I think that's the way we approach things. We focus on the game starting in January, so you have 10 months to prepare. for a single game. So I think when you look at it that way, it's a big reason we've been so successful in the past. " In the sense of relief that your draft process is complete: “I definitely think the whole experience was interesting. I took advantage of the time to communicate with some players and get advice, suggestions from guys who have been doing it for a while. The process for me has been really great. I had the opportunity to sit down with many teams and talk about soccer and talk to former teammates that I have had, ask them how their process is going. So I think it has brought me closer to a lot of guys. " By adapting to the current virtual age with social distancing throughout its draft process: "It was still great for me. I think everything that is happening, having a draft in person was not the most important thing. I think being around loved ones was really cool for me. The whole moment was surreal. I felt like I was on cloud nine all day yesterday. I feel really good about being a Detroit Lion. " On how he's taking on the challenge of a different offseason as he prepares to quickly contribute in a notoriously challenging position: "Just get to work. I mean, I can control what I can control. I will do my best to be as prepared as possible every time I get to Detroit. " On whether he's talking to other cornerbacks about what they've done to make the early transition to professional play: "Oh yes, sure." On what excites him about joining an organization that is trying to turn it around: “I only know part of something special. When I was at Ohio State, in my second year, we were the 75th overall overall defense, and then we finished my third year as the number one overall defense. I love being part of the change and I think that when you put all your hands on the deck, special things can happen. " On his relationship with former Ohio State teammate and Las Vegas Raiders draft pick CB Damon Arnette: “So we got along really well, I think just because we both had many of the same goals. I really wanted the high school to go back to the elite game level, just like me. He really wanted to be remembered at Ohio State, like me. So we work together a lot in the offseason, lots of overtime just to push ourselves to reach our goals. " On how he thinks his skill set matches what Lions like to do in defense: “I think my skill set fits quite well into defense just because I have experience and play in many different coverages, different schemes. So I just hope I can give everything to the team and see where it takes us. ” On whether he prefers to go for Jeff or Jeffrey: "Jeff, sure, Jeff."

