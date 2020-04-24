Limbo series status report: Up News Info

We are heading into what may be the most surreal two weeks in the television business during the coronavirus pandemic. The broadcast networks are expected to increase their renewals for the upcoming season while making some direct orders to the series (mostly) from non-produced pilots.

But as the Hollywood shutdown related to COVID-19 nears the two-month mark, more cuts are coming. Creators and producers, who typically sit on the phone at this time of year, anxiously waiting to find out if their pilot has been picked up or if their show has been renewed, may be further dreading their studio calls this time because it could be The news that their general agreement has ended. The force majeure ax is expected to start falling soon, with dozens of pacts by non-writer writers and producers possibly suspended or killed.

Network and studio executives may also find themselves in an awkward position, making pickup and renewal decisions while facing salary and leave cuts at their own companies. Cost reduction in large media conglomerates is expected to continue and expand to more companies starting next week.

In the midst of a pandemic, a production shutdown for all live-action series, and those staying at home, network executives have still been scheduling meetings as they normally would at this time of year, though through videoconferences. As Up News Info has reported, grounding of all broadcast pilots is expected to benefit bubble sets, as networks are considered to be more likely to follow a modest performance that has established the following than risking a pilot that has not been filmed and tested.

As a result, the definition of a bubble show is changing this year, with broadcast networks possibly renewing most of their current scheduled lineups, or at least more shows than they normally would. To paraphrase Oprah Winfrey's famous raffle slogan, we can have a situation of "you get a renovation, you get a renovation, everyone gets renewed."

Still, pickups in recent years have been an arduous process, with broadcast networks pushing for a reduction in the license fee for bubble shows each spring. This year, even with the most enticing artists bordering on production shutdown, I heard that the efforts of the networks to reduce license fees are as strong as ever, likely motivated by the decline in the advertising market as companies have reduced spending on television advertising in the face of the severe economic recession related to the coronavirus.

Also complicating renewal negotiations this year is uncertainty about when television production could resume, which would determine when the broadcast season can begin. It seems likely that it would be delayed. (And that without taking into account the possible work stoppage of the writers). Due to all the variables, I heard that the episodic orders are changing even more than usual this year.

With all that warning, the networks will still establish some sort of (hopeful) fall calendar. There will also be some form of virtual presentations for advertisers that will replace traditional in-person initial displays.

NBCUnuversal is the first on May 11, the same date that it had previously planned for its annual preview. Dubbed "An Industry Update," it still promises to "introduce new offerings and more," according to the company's announcement today.

NBC, CW and Fox have already done most of their renovations, while ABC and CBS have yet to do most of their pickups.

NBC



Before the success of the pandemic last month, NBC gave massive three-year renewals to its strongest Universal TV drama series, The Chicago franchise, Law and order: SVU and New Amsterdam. He also has two seasons left It's us renovations and has collected drama The blacklist and comedies Brooklyn nine nine and Hypermarket for next season

With several series coming to an end this season, including The Good Pace Blindspot and Will and grace, NBC only has a handful of bubble scripted series. The list includes Manifesto, good girls and a few freshmen, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Perfect Harmony and Indebted.

Manifest, Coming from Warner Bros. TV, he has done a decent job and is among NBC's highest rated series, so as was the case with Blindspot produced by WBTV, it will come down to whether a deal can be struck. Good girls is produced by the brother of NBC Universal TV. From the first moment, he has been a great digital performer and a modest linear TV, which is still the case. The show has a follow-up and a lucrative deal with Netflix, which has helped its chances for renewal before and will likely do so again. .

As your Sunday companion Good girls rookie Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist It has excelled in digital without significantly moving the stylus in linear. The musical drama has a rabid fan base and strong support on NBC. The only tricky factor is ownership of the show, it comes from an outside studio, Lionsgate TV, as the lead entity, affecting the amount of NBC that can monetize the show's digital prowess. Of the others Lincoln has attracted a sizable crowd on Friday and looks promising, Perfect harmony is strongly in the bubble while Indebted It doesn't seem likely at the moment. (Freshmen Bluff City Law and Sunny side not expected to return)

The CW in January gave 13 series scripted early renewal, including the two fall freshmen, Batwoman and Nancy Drew. The network only has one series currently in the bubbleRiverdale cleave Katy Keene. Had a slow linear grading start, but also did Riverdale before exploding in season 2. Like the mothership series, Katy Keene He is doing well digitally and has a pedigree. While I'm in the bubble, with no decision expected very soon, I heard that rookie renewal is being seriously considered in the current situation.

Fox has renewed its iconic dramas 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: lone star as well as its entire line of animation, freshmen Bless the deer and Duncanville join the three established franchises, The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's BurgerYes, they have episode orders until next season.

Beyond that, dramas The residentt y Prodigal son and veteran comedy Last man standing likely to return, I heard. Freshman Comedy Live Action Overcome doesn't look very good while other newbies Almost family and Deputy have been canceled and veterans Empire ended his career (with a slight chance of a proper ending).

A B C



For now, ABC only has Grey's Anatomy, cleave Station 19 and The good doctor ready for next season. The Conners It is expected to be completely renewed after the main cast has signed up for another season. The network's veteran comedy series, Blackish and The goldbergs, They are considered a padlock to return. Shoots Mixed-ish and Schooled they also look good along with the first year Stumptownsophomores A million little things and The noob and utility player American housewife.

Comedies Bless this mess and Single parents, who have been in the bubble, are being helped by the current situation, with the possibility that at least one, and potentially both, will return. New mid-season drama fox life It has also seen its possibilities grow considerably in recent weeks, driven by digital numbers and the network's faith in creativity. On shaky ground is the genre drama Appearance, who did not connect with the public during his fall career. Ending this season there are three long-running ABC seriess, modern family, fresh from the boat y How to escape murder.

CBS



CBS only has Chuck Lorre comedies Young Sheldon and Mother and Michelle and Robert King's freshman drama Evil renovated for next season. The network generally offers its reliable franchises early pickups, but this season is atypical as it included major corporate changes at CBS's parent company, which rejoined Viacom, leading to some delayed decisions. The network has also been persistent in its efforts to renegotiate license fee agreements at a lower price, making the renewal process longer and could lead to cancellations for financial reasons.

The best CBS drama franchises, NCIS and FBI folk dramas Blue blood and Bull and comedies The neighborhood and I Heart Abishola it is very likely that they will return.

Friday tickets Magnum P.I. and MacGyver they are also on dry land, especially with the anchor of the night, Hawaii Five-0, Coming to an end. In the meantime, SMASH. and Seal team They are at the heart of renovation consideration, with at least one likely to return.

Mid-season comedy Broke It has been an unexpected breakout and looks promising from the start, although the network will probably wait to see if its numbers will hold. probably a renovation has been won.

Of the other CBS freshmen, drama All get up and comedy The Unicorn they look good while Carol's second act and Tommy they are heavily in the bubble, aided by the stellar power of their protagonists, Patricia Heaton and Edie Falco, respectively. Matt LeBlanc's comedy Man with a plan he's proving to be a reliable utility player as a midseason replacement with solid audience numbers, which could earn him another renewal.