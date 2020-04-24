Lili Reinhart considers Twitter "toxic" after Cole Sprouse was caught up in Kaia Gerber cheating rumors

WENN

When her boyfriend launched a tirade on social media about & # 39; unfounded accusations & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; apparently shares a similar sentiment by calling people 'shit' in a deleted tweet.

Up News Info –

Lili Reinhart seems to be blaming social media Cole Sprouse Cheating rumors. The same day, her actor boyfriend urged people to think before posting after speculation that he cheated on her with Kaia Gerber, the actress known for her role as Betty Cooper in "Riverdale"Twitter tagged" toxic ".

In a now-deleted tweet she posted on Sunday, April 19, the 23-year-old beauty wrote: "Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media." Without stopping there, he further criticized the trolls by stating in the same post: "People are shit just for the sake of being shit. Don't you understand karma? It's okay if you don't, you'll understand when your miserable bites a ** ".

The same day, the "Hustlers"The actress also used Instagram Story to tell" everyone on social media "to be better." Don't discourage people simply by discouraging them, "he advised." Don't be a fucking asshole. The world doesn't need that shit anymore. "

That same day, Cole himself turned to Instagram Story to express his frustration. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," he wrote. "But attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are qualities of madness and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [a clown]."

Lili and Cole have been caught up in divided rumors for quite some time. The fact that the two were quarantined from each other only added fuel to speculation. Lili stayed in Vancouver, Canada, after guidelines were established to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, while Cole isolated himself in Los Angeles.

Despite speculation, a source assured E! News that Lili and Cole "are still together". The so-called insider added: "They have not been [quarantined] together, but they have not separated. Their relationship is always up and down, but they talk every day and care a lot about each other. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more discreet. "

As for the rumors about Cole's romance with Kaia, the source insisted that neither was true. "The photos of Kaia at Cole's house are old," the source explained. "Cole and Kaia are just friends and have never been romantic."