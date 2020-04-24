Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter made Lauren London and Nivea smile with these videos, and mom Toya Johnson is very proud of her.

As a cunning young businesswoman, Reginae Carter, the daughter of Toya Johnson and legendary rapper Lil Wayne, has found quite clever ways to continue to captivate her millions of followers.

The blockage and social estrangement caused by the coronavirus pandemic have pushed many celebrities to be very creative in keeping the coins and making their fans happy and making them laugh like crazy.

Reginae really can't promote bikini photos, and she's using her acting skills and the opportunities TikTok brings her to get millions of views and now she has famous people like Nivea, Tiny Harris and Lauren London laughing.

Fans are delighted, and so is her mother, Toya, who said this on the matter: "He has made some movies, some Lifetime movies and things like that." So hopefully when you get out of quarantine you will have some more important roles. Before all of this (COVID19 isolation), she was practicing with her acting coach once a week. So now she is using TikTok as a tool to help her work on her skills. "

The star of VH1 YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle also spoke to Hollywood life about Reginae's relationship with Lil Wayne after the YFN Lucci debacle.

The mother of two said, "The good thing about this is that his father always keeps it real and lets him know what's going on." We all try to instill good qualities and teach our children good values. But of course, as they get older, they tend to go their way, and we pray that they stay true to the good qualities that we instill in them. And Reginae makes us proud. She is independent. She is strong.She is smart, and she is not stupid. I was young and in love, and she learned, so that's a blessing. "

She continued, "Reginae and Wayne's relationship is very close, and always has been. And as she ages, their relationship improves and improves. They are really tight."

She went on to say, “They made a song together on their last album. And he has an idea for her to do another project with him. However, I think his true passion is acting. I think she is good at it. She can do both, but acting is more of a passion for her; it's something she enjoys a little more. I think these studio sessions and songs with his father are something they can bond with because he loves being in the studio, he loves to produce, and he loves to record. So I think it's just a bonding moment between father and daughter, something they can bond with and do and have fun with. However, I don't know what their plans are, about putting music together. "

Reginae could have found her way in the industry.



