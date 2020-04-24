LG's Velvet phone will arrive on May 7.

LG's new flagship phone, the Velvet, will be revealed in full on May 7. The company posted a teaser video clip on its Korean YouTube channel evoking raindrops and a catwalk, a reference to the unusual design of the phone's camera and the supposedly modern design.

Of course, LG has already announced the Velvet, sending PR blasts on specific features ahead of time, as it tends to do with all of its phones. We know this one has a "rain drop,quot; triple camera setup, a symmetrical curved glass design, a Snapdragon 765 processor with built-in 5G and a headphone jack.

What we don't know is how important the price is and when it might be available outside of South Korea. LG's online event starts at 10AM KST or 9PM ET May 6.