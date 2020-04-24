Leah Bernstein, Stanley Kramer's longtime executive secretary, is the sixth to die of COVID-19 in the MPTF home; She was 99 years old – Up News Info

Leah Bernstein, former executive secretary to producer and director Stanley Kramer, passed away from coronavirus-related complications at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's skilled nursing home in Woodland Hills. She was 99 years old.

Bernstein is the sixth retiree to die from COVID-19 at the Woodland Hills facility, despite efforts by staff to contain the spread of the virus.

During her long career in Hollywood, Bernstein also worked as the executive secretary of Irving Fein, Jack Benny's longtime manager and animator Ralph Bakshi. He had lived at Mary Pickford House on the Motion Picture campus for the past two years.

Bernstein was born in 1921, the same year the MPTF was founded, "and our end-of-life care was emblematic of the vision of our founder Mary Pickford," said Bob Beitcher, president and CEO of the Fund. "MPTF's commitment is that" we take care of ourselves, "and when Leah became too frail, she contacted us. Mary Pickford always knew that" ours "would not only be the stars whose fame and fortune had weakened throughout of the years and they needed help, but also the bases on set and in studios that helped make the stars' races and run their lives. "

Born in Los Angeles, Bernstein got a job at MGM Studios when she was just 16 years old, recalling in a 2015 interview: “I remember Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney playing outside the window, and Katharine Hepburn always tried to get me to play tennis. "He would continue to work with Kramer on 28 films, counting luminaries like Sidney Poitier, Bobby Darin and Vivien Leigh among his friends.

In 2007, Bernstein donated a collection of production materials from his years with Kramer to the Margaret Herrick Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "Reflecting on her career, she often said that she was very proud of the social impact of the films she made with Stanley Kramer and Sidney Poitier, and how they challenged stereotypes of the time," said Beitcher.

Dorothy Schlom, an MPTF resident whose husband Marshall Schlom worked with Kramer as script supervisor, called her "a delight to know." I remember his sense of humor and the sparkle in his eyes as he juggled the day's problems. She and Marshall often worked together to make Stanley laugh despite themselves.

Upon retirement, Bernstein enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, and was a dedicated volunteer for organizations such as the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Beverly Hills Public Library.

"Even in the late 1990s, Leah had a dry and witty sense of humor and was flirtatious until her last days," said Beitcher. “Celebrating her lasting sweetness, a staff member fondly recalled: & # 39; She believed that the most important thing she could do with her life was to be really kind to others, and often told us & # 39; Thank you for being so kind to me. "

Bernstein lived his last days on the same campus as his former boss, Stanley Kramer, who passed away at Motion Picture Home in 2001.