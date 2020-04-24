Las Vegas Raiders Draft Henry Ruggs Damon Arnette with first-round picks in the NFL Draft – Up News Info San Francisco

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The first choice made by the Las Vegas Raiders would have made the late owner Al Davis proud.

The Raiders selected the fastest player available when they took Alabama catcher Henry Ruggs 12th overall on Thursday night in the NFL draft and followed him by taking Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette 19th.

The move to take Ruggs gives the Raiders the dynamic receiver they hoped they'd acquired a year ago when they traded for Antonio Brown, only to cut him off before he ever played a game for the team.

Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock chose the receivers and chose the fastest instead of the most prolific players in college, like Ruggs teammate in Alabama Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma.

Ruggs is the type of sprinter Davis would have coveted as evidenced by his 4.27-second 40-yard rush at the combine. He selected the fastest player on the combine in his final three drafts in 2009-11, according to ESPN.

But Ruggs is a much more refined catcher than Darrius Heyward-Bey, who was ranked seventh overall in 2009 by speed because of his speed, but who never became one of the best scorers in the NFL.

Ruggs lost just one pass last season in Alabama and averaged more than 10 yards after the catch by reception, according to Pro Football Focus. But he only caught four deep passes and had 86 catches for 1,481 yards in the past two seasons on a team that had several outstanding receivers, including Jeudy, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

The Raiders had one of the least productive receiving groups in the NFL last season after releasing Brown two days before Game 1 after a summer full of public turmoil.

The team's scorers ranked 30th in the league in receptions (145) and 29th in yards they received (1,858) with rookie fifth-round slot receiver Hunter Renfrow with the most passes with 49.

Tyrell Williams also returned after struggling most of last season with injured feet, along with acquiring free agent Nelson Agholor. There are no other proven receivers on the list, leaving a large gap at the No. 1 receiver spot.

It was expected to choose a cornerback with the second first-round pick, but the player was a bit surprising as many analysts had Arnette on the second day.

Arnette played four seasons at Ohio State, intercepting only five passes. But it stood out in coverage last year, allowing it to complete only 38% of its goals, according to SportsInfo Solutions.

The Raiders spent much of free agency bolstering a defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL in recent years by adding linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski; security Damarious Randall and Jeff Heath; and defensive linemen Carl Nassib and Maliek Collins.

The Raiders failed to tackle the cornerback spot as a deal with Eli Apple failed after a failed physical examination, leading to the urge to include Arnette in the draft.

The Raiders currently have eight cornerbacks on their roster, but only Nevin Lawson and Ken Crawley have started more than 10 games in the NFL, and neither are proven options.

The Raiders have a big role in sophomore player Trayvon Mullen, who showed some glimpses as he started the last 10 games last season after being drafted in the second round. Isaiah Johnson and Keisean Nixon played sparingly as rookies, but were also able to contribute this year.

Arnette will be joining Mullen in trying to end the revolving door on the post for the past decade. The Raiders have started 33 cornerbacks in the past nine seasons with just T.J. Carrie (37 starts) and David Amerson (30) start more than 25 games in that span.

The Raiders have three third-round picks on Friday.