Ladera Ranch marine veteran survives month-long battle with coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Nurses applauded from the doors of Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach on Thursday as they dispatched their last surviving coronavirus.

And on Friday, a Ladera Ranch family will experience the same joyous moment when they release their husband and father Brian Patnoe.

"He's very determined, you know," said Nikki Patnoe, Brian's wife. "He is a former Marine and he has that mentality."

But Brian's release from the hospital was far from guaranteed, and Nikki said that for every step forward, her husband fell back 10 steps.

"I have probably cried more in these last 35 days than in my entire life," he said.

Brian was hospitalized in March and placed on a ventilator before developing a secondary infection.

Doctors treated him with vitamin C, zinc, antibiotics, and a couple of different antiviral medications, and he finally began to breathe and speak on his own.

"We were very happy," said Nikki. "And I thought,‘ Oh my gosh, I can finally go to bed and sleep. "

But the next day, doctors called to say that he had returned to the ventilator and that the only options at the time were a tracheostomy or hospice.

The family, for the second time, thought they would lose Brian, but they still had more fight.

"I wasn't ready to go," said Nikki. "He did not give up."

And the community did not give up either. Supporters filled the hospital parking lot to honk the horn and pray, and Nikki and her family also prayed.

And while they were praying, Brian later said that he started dreaming.

"And every time I dreamed of you, I was at peace," Nikki recalled saying.

Eventually Brian recovered sufficiently to be transferred to a second hospital where he will undergo rehabilitation.

Two of his therapists said that working with Brian on his recovery journey has been a pleasure.

Nikki said the family was planning a great return home on Friday for Brian, but said none of that would have been possible without all the medical professionals who were with him every step of the way.