Kylie Jenner taught Stormi Webster how to swim during coronavirus quarantine

Kylie Jenner has spent a lot of time with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, during the pandemic and the Coronavirus lockdown. Since the cousins ​​have been socially quarantined, Kylie has spent a lot of time with her two-year-old daughter and has documented it all on her Instagram page. In some of Kylie's latest videos, she revealed that she taught Stormi Webster how to swim in her amazing pool. Kylie has shared photos and videos of Stormi in the pool before, but in those videos, Stormi often used flotation devices on her arms to keep from sinking or diving underwater.

Stormi Webster not only swam without the swimmers in her arms, but she also swam perfectly underwater. Kylie's little mini-me is very curious and in the videos that Kylie shares, Stormi frequently asks Kylie a series of questions, especially regarding the sounds she hears in the pool.

Kylie is very patient with Stormi and takes time to answer all of her questions thoroughly. This is a great way to develop Stormi's speaking skills that are already well developed. Stormi appears to be thriving in multiple areas of her life and there is no doubt that Kylie is a caring, caring and devoted mother to her baby.

Kylie and Stormi sat on the edge of the pool and dipped their feet in the pool as the two continued their conversations.

You can watch the videos that Kylie Jenner shared with Stormi Webster swimming below.

Kylie and Travis celebrated their little girl's two-year-old birthday before the onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing orders. Although Stormi's birthday followed Chicago West's, it was Stormi who had the splendid romance. True Thompson celebrated his second birthday on April 12, 2020, but was unable to share his party with his cousins.

As Stormi spends more time away from her favorite friends (her cousins), Kylie makes sure that Stormi is happy and doesn't have a difficult time while adjusting to time away from others.

It is unclear whether Travis Scott is actually in quarantine with Kylie Jenner or simply visiting Stormi to come to the house. Either way, Travis has also spent a lot of time with Stormi and has shared several videos on his social media pages to show her off.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLc72ff6ef7a9db7e88fb436ce51e6181b23% %MINIFYHTMLc72ff6ef7a9db7e88fb436ce51e6181b23%

What do you think of Stormi Webster's swimming skills?



Post views:

32