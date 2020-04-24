Kylie Jenner dumps $ 36 million on Hollywood Hills Estate: Go Inside

Self-made billionaire by day, real estate mogul by night.

Kylie Jenner He has just expanded his real estate empire, this time with a palatial estate in the wealthy Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old spent $ 36.5 million on the complex, which has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

It looks like Kylie may have struck a deal with the purchase, as the house's asking price is a whopping $ 45 million.

The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics has yet to confirm reports of the new digs, but the settings for his latest Instagram photo appear to perfectly match the modern interior design of the house.

Over the years, Kylie built up several multi-million dollar homes in the Hidden Hills area, where the majority of her famous family also reside. His newest property, which covers an area of ​​15,350 square feet, is the most luxurious to date.