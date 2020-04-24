Kylie Jenner abandons her exclusive glamor to reveal her natural beauty

Without glamor outfit, no problem.
How Kylie Jenner Still quarantined within the comfort of her own home, she has adopted a soft aesthetic that her fans aren't always used to seeing from the queen of cosmetics.
In a new selfie video shared with Kylie's Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old appears without a makeup stitch and, perhaps most surprisingly, without hair extensions.
These days, Kylie, who generally prefers to sport a hairstyle from her elaborate wig collection, loves her bob bronde. "Avocado pajamas all day,quot;, captioned the photo of her moving her blunt locks.
If you keep up with the Kar-Jenner sisters as much as we do, you might remember Kylie's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, debuted a & # 39; do similar a few months ago.
Earlier this week, Kylie left for Los Angeles to visit her best friend of a lifetime, Stassie Karanikolaou. She kept things au naturel in a casual outfit, ponytail and fresh complexion.
Jenner is not the only celebrity to speak online after revealing her "real,quot; appearance. YouTube star and teenage tycoon Jojo Siwa He surprised his millions of TikTok followers when he removed his ponytail and leaned down to show his hair.
