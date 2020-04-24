KUWK: Kim Kardashian trying to make quarantine less boring for her children by giving them more treats and leaving them "staying up late."

Quarantining has not been easy for many adults! However, it is safe to say that those who struggle most with self-isolation are children.

It is no secret that young people really get bored, very fast!

Therefore, Kim Kardashian, who is a mother of four, is doing her best to make the experience more bearable for her offspring, and for herself as well, as she would have to deal with all her crises while inside her home if the children were too bored.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star really appreciates their time together as he makes sure they are not bored and that they really enjoy staying home all the time, at least a little.

Apparently Kim has shown them a lot of love and paid attention to them, but she also has other tricks up her sleeve.

A source tells HollywoodLife that she and Kanye West have allowed them to "stay up late,quot; and that they also receive "additional awards."

‘Kim is doing her best to make this challenging time fun and positive for her children. She's usually very strict about bedtime routines and things like that, but she's totally relaxed about all the rules for her kids. She is trying to make this more like a fun vacation than something scary and restrictive, "the source said via the site.

It's definitely not easy and she doesn't pretend it is either! The children have been asking to go out and play with their friends, but she needs to remind them that it can't be done right now.

Regardless, she has been enjoying being home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with them and thinks it is a good opportunity to bond even more.

‘They just play with each other and have a lot of fun together. Even though they can't go anywhere, they are doing their best as a family. Will it be great to go out again? Absolutely. But, it has been a blessing to be there and to see their children grow and become such good friends for each other, "also shared a second source.



