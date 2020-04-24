Kroenke Sports and Entertainment creates the COVID-19 relief fund to financially help its employees – Up News Info

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which owns Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids and the Pepsi Center, announced on Friday that it has created a COVID-19 relief fund to financially assist its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kroenke Family Foundation has donated $ 500,000 to the fund, which is geared to help "provide the basic and essential needs to those with the most financial difficulties," according to a press release.

"Based on feedback from our amazing players, coaches and executive staff, we expect the Fund to grow to $ 1,000,000 in the very near future," Stan and Josh Kroenke said in a joint statement.

A committee will review employee requests and financial assistance will not be taxed.

In March, KSE promised to pay its employees part-time and hourly for 30 days.

"While there are difficult decisions for all companies around the world, we will continue to do everything in our power to support the well-being of all our staff," Kroenkes said in the statement.