KJ Hamler selected by Denver Broncos in the second round of the NFL draft

John Elway is charging the offense for quarterback Drew Lock.

The Broncos took Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler with the No. 46 pick in the second round on Friday night. That follows Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick on Thursday.

The choice is a surprise, considering that other, more highly-skilled players are still on the board in positions of need for the Broncos (i.e., center, cornerback). It is also the first time in Broncos history that they have taken wide positions with their first two teams.

Even Hamler was surprised: "He caught me off guard," he said, but the Pontiac, Michigan native is eager to prove himself in the NFL after giving up his last two seasons of PSU eligibility.

"I bring speed, quickness, playability and I'm versatile," said Hamler. “I can play outside, I can play in the slot and I can return kicks and puns. I am a game maker and I have a chip on my shoulder at all times because I have been a loser all my life. "

Hamler said his education at Pontiac has shaped his mindset, especially given the adversity he went through before reaching Happy Valley.

"From the time they killed my two best friends (in high school), until they broke my LCA … it made me learn a lot about myself," Hamler said. “I had to be mentally strong when I was in that situation and only at IMG (Academy). That situation, and my two deceased best friends, hit me hard. "

Take our survey

The 20-year-old had 98 catches for 1,658 yards in two seasons with the Nittany Lions after redshirting in his first year to rehabilitate his knee. He and Jeudy are the new additions to an open body highlighted by No. 1 pass catcher Courtland Sutton, who was a pro-Bowler player last year after racking up 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Hamler, who did not run the 40-yard run on the combine due to a tight hamstring, said he is now completely healthy. He said he models his game after his favorite player, Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, due to its similar size and speed. Hamler is 5 foot 9 inches and 176 pounds and wants to consider Denver's comeback game.

"I hope (John Elway) has that in mind," he said, "I would love to return kicks and puns."

Despite Hamler's relative lack of college experience, he decided to testify based on the second-round grades he was getting and that "there was no doubt in my mind that he was ready for the NFL."

The addition of Hamler and Jeudy means more competition within a receiving body that could see DaeSean Hamilton (a teammate of Hamler's PSU), Tim Patrick and returner Diontae Spencer have their roles threatened in 2020.

Throwing up

For the third time in four years, the Broncos have selected two wide receivers in the NFL draft. This time, however, General Manager John Elway did so with the franchise's first two choices. Here's a look at how Denver has fared in the past five elections.