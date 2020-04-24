KJ Hamler selected by Denver Broncos in the second round of the NFL draft

John Elway is charging the offense for quarterback Drew Lock.

The Broncos took Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler with the No. 46 pick in the second round on Friday night. That follows Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick on Thursday.

The choice is a surprise, considering that other, more highly-skilled players are still on the board in positions of need for the Broncos (i.e., center, cornerback). It is also the first time in Broncos history that they have taken wide positions with their first two teams.

Even Hamler was surprised: "He caught me off guard," he said, but the Pontiac, Michigan native is eager to prove himself in the NFL after giving up his last two seasons of PSU eligibility.

"I bring speed, quickness, playability and I'm versatile," said Hamler. “I can play outside, I can play in the slot and I can return kicks and puns. I am a game maker and I have a chip on my shoulder at all times because I have been a loser all my life. "

Hamler said his education at Pontiac has shaped his mindset, especially given the adversity he went through before reaching Happy Valley.

"From the time they killed my two best friends (in high school), until they broke my LCA … it made me learn a lot about myself," Hamler said. “I had to be mentally strong when I was in that situation and only at IMG (Academy). That situation, and my two deceased best friends, hit me hard. "

The 20-year-old had 98 catches for 1,658 yards in two seasons with the Nittany Lions after redshirting in his first year to rehabilitate his knee. He and Jeudy are the new additions to an open body highlighted by No. 1 pass catcher Courtland Sutton, who was a pro-Bowler player last year after racking up 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

