Kings & # 39; Drew Doughty received the quintessential secret gift from Santa: a stick of nemesis Matthew Tkachuk

Since joining the league in October 2016, Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has been a known shaker on ice. From his physical control to his presence in the front net, he has established himself as one of the best players in the league to get under the skin of an opponent, including veteran Kings defender Drew Doughty.

On The Athletic's "Point Breakaway,quot; podcast, Ben Hutton of the Kings spoke about Santa Claus' secret swap of the team in which he mocked Doughty.

In the festive spirit, when people put aside their differences, Hutton asked Tkachuk if he would sign a hockey stick for Doughty, two old enemies. The extreme flames, of course, loved the idea.

"I had our coaches do it," Hutton said on the podcast. "We were flying to Calgary (in early December) when we were (Secret Santa's gift exchange), so he just clicked my head. I asked our trainers, and once they told Chucky who he was for , he was everything for it. "

Hutton's revelation would be news to Doughty, who was never able to decipher anyone on the team to tell him who gave him a hockey stick from his rival.

"I could be messing it up by saying this because he (Doughty) still doesn't know it's me," Hutton said. "It was signed by him and everything. I wrote a little message on it. He (Doughty) was hanging around the locker room trying to figure out who it was."

"None of the guys were making fun of me, so that was pretty good."

2016-17: the beginning of the rivalry

Doughty and Tkachuk's fight started in March 2017 when the Flames rookie was hit by a two-game suspension for elbowing Doughty. The two met again 10 days later in Calgary and tempers were still very hot.

Tkachuk attempted to launch a strong open ice strike on Doughty, but the veteran defender was able to avoid the blow.

2017-18: verbal fights

In October 2017, bad blood between the two was rekindled when Tkachuk quarreled with Kings forward Dustin Brown. When Tkhauck entered the penalty area, he also entered a screaming match with Doughty.

2019-20: rivalry intensifies

Two years later, Doughty led the Kings to a thrilling 4-3 victory in Calgary, including scoring the game's winner in overtime.

After the game, Doughty said, "As much as I love being booed every time I play the record, you want to shove it in your face." The Kings assistant captain wanted to end the battle face to face.

Tkachuk disagreed as he was preparing for his next showdown 11 days later.

When Drew Doughty was told he wanted to bury the ax with him, Tkachuk said, "I'm excited for the second round in two weeks in Los Angeles." – Kristen Anderson (@KdotAnderson) October 9, 2019

At the next meeting, Doughty checked Tkachuk on the boards with the end of Flames responding by removing the legs from under Doughty, sparking a fight between the two teams.

While Hutton's gesture probably won't bring the two rivals closer together, in the end it led to a great story. We'll see if Hutton receives any compensation for his "warm,quot; gift to Doughty.