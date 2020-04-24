Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Chicago West While Keeping Busy During Quarantine Organizing Her Phone

Kim Kardashian is looking for ways to stay busy during the Coronavirus quarantine and while the family remains in the press thanks to Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) Season 18, the family is not actively filming together. There's a lot of anticipation about the people who want Kourtney Kardashian to leave the show forever, as more people are interested in what the Kardashians and Jenners are doing in real life during the closing rather than the show's antics.

Kim has been one of the most vocal of the Kardashian / Jenner clan to share her boredom and frustration with social estrangement. She revealed that the kids spend a lot of time in her movie theater and has even asked fans for suggestions to help keep her and Kanye West's four children busy. North West is the oldest at six years old, Saint West is still four years old, Chicago West is next at two years old, and Psalm West will celebrate his first birthday on May 10, 2020.

Chicago West has already amassed a number of fans as the adorable two-year-old loves to dress up in her mother's clothes, wear her shoes, and likes to sing her own songs of praise and worship of Jesus.

There is no doubt that children are being raised in a spiritual home and it is not uncommon to see children praying, dancing at Kanye West Sunday Services (before the Coronavirus pandemic occurred), or singing songs about their love for God. .

In the last photo Kim Kardashian shared, Chicago was seen building a tower out of animal blocks. Her hair was tied up in two pretty pigtails and she was focused on her architectural activities.

Kim revealed that she has been organizing the images on her phone into separate folders.

"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all the images on my phone and making folders for each of my children. "

Many people were delighted to see Chicago's natural curls in a photo that Kim shared. Chicago usually has her hair tied up but in the photo below, her hair was a mass of Shirley-Temple-style natural curls! Kim also said that she is going through the running of the bulls learning new hairstyles for her young daughters.

What do you think about the way Kim Kardashian is using her time during the lockdown?

