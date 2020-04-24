Kiara Advani's throwback video is too cute and relatable

Kiara Advani is surely digging into her childhood archives and posting some amazing videos. The Kabir Singh actress has been on a spree with adorable posts from her childhood and yesterday the cutout she shared reflects her state of mind and well almost everyone as well.

Kiara Advani is seen as a little baby in the video around 1996. She is riding a bicycle at her home and tells her mother in the video that she can no longer wait. The actress captioned this adorable video as: "Mom, I'm sick of waiting because I feel like going." My state of mind right now, but … no one is going to leave! Home Sweet Home! #the wonderful years."

As soon as she shared the video, her friend and co-star Varun Dhawan left a comment saying, "Boy high in sugar." Athiya Shetty also commented: "a real state of mind,quot;.