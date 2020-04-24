Khloe Kardashian hints at a possible reunion with Tristan Thompson while planning baby No. 2

Instagram

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian makes a brief appearance in the new episode of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; during the third birthday party & # 39; linda & # 39; from his daughter Dream.

Thursday April 23 episode of "keeping up with the Kardashians" He showed Khloe Kardashian further discussing his plan to freeze his eggs for baby number 2 with his ex and dad Tristan Thompson. She admitted to Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that he was thinking of having Tristan to be his sperm donor if he decided to make embryos.

"After the appointment with my doctor, I spoke to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA tests, I think that's the smartest option," Khloe told her sisters, although she admitted that "it's strange because Tristan and I am not together. I don't know which way to go. "

She underwent an egg retrieval surgery and shared that she would only focus on the eggs. "Right now, Tristan and I, we are in this weird transition period where we are discovering limits. It just is not the right time, but who knows, maybe that may change someday," he added, apparently hinting that she expected a reconciliation with the Cleveland Cavaliers player one day.

Khloe then called Tristan, who was "open to doing that and doing it." He assured Khloe, "Whatever makes you feel comfortable and also safer, and that's all I'm on board with." That made Khloe feel "blessed," sharing, "I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and me, but I really think I will feel much better knowing, OK, I have 5 embryos in a freezer if I want to use them." . I have them there. "

In the meantime, Rob Kardashian She made a brief appearance in the new episode during her daughter Dream's birthday party. "I am very proud of Rob and the beautiful party he had for Dream" Kris Jenner sprouted during the episode. "I wanted him to be so special. From the cake to the bubble boy, it was really cute."

Fans were also happy to see Rob return to the show. "It is good to see Brother Rob return to the show. He has been in quarantine for #KUWTK years," one fan tweeted.