Kenya Moore makes fans laugh out loud with these throwback videos

Kenya Moore shared some fun videos that made her fans laugh like there was no tomorrow. She says this used to be the hype before the RHOA series.

Check out the videos Kenya shared on her social media account below.

‘Before they were housewives issue # (email protected) and @iamjamiefoxx I loved working with @garcelle, it was sweet and fun! Welcome to the @bravotv family. We practiced being a housewife even back then 😍🙌🏾👸🏾👸🏾 #actors #beenhere # 90ssitccoms #jamiefoxx #kenyamoore #RHOA #RHOBH #garcelle Video credit: @thequeenkenyamoore, Kenya captioned her post.

A follower exclaimed: "His body has always been RIGHT !!!!!" and someone else said, "Tell the haters (Trout Mouth, Pennywise, NEanderthal Leakage, and the convict with the lisp) to check their resumes,quot; … .😂 #PreHouseWife & # 39;

Another follower posted this message: ‘I also loved you at Martin and In the House with LL Cool J. They don't know about that! "And another commenter wrote:" Omg never realized it was you! "

Someone else said: ‘This was one of my favorite episodes. Garcelle and Kenya looked like kings then and now. God is good ", and one fan wrote:" You are so underrated Kenya "I forgot your acting days!"

Another follower said: ‘And you ladies look exactly the same. I loved them on Parenthood though, "and someone else posted this:" They were all the cutest !! Mischief of housewives BEFORE mischief of housewives! Hahaha

One commenter wrote: ‘Hahaha the first clip I remember seeing that episode. That's crazy! "

In other news, Kenya shared a photo on her social media account in which she looks beautiful, and her fans agree. She wears a yellow top that totally complements her beautiful face.

‘I just check this #Reunion lighting. What do you think? #RHOA #RHOAVirtualReunion ", Kenya captioned her post.

Fans began praising her beauty as if there was no tomorrow, and many people told her they are happy that she is giving Marc Daly one more chance.

As you probably already know, Kenya told her fans that she and Marc are trying to fight for their relationship.



