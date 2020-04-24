Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are the proudest parents: watch baby Brooklyn's latest video

Kenya Moore just shared a new video with baby Brooklyn Daly on her social media account, and people can't get enough of the girl. Kenya told her fans that she and Marc Daly couldn't be more proud of Brookie.

Look at the clip he shared on his social media account and you'll see why.

‘I counted to 8, but when my mom turned on the camera, I only made it to 5. My mom and dad are very proud of me! 17 months !!! "Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: Sí Yes! You can know when a child has a parent who takes the time and care to educate him. These parents in IG showing their 3-year-olds breaking a movement like an adult, but they can't speak coherently, they don't know the alphabet, counting, their name, age, address, phone number, but they can leave it as it's hot. I'm glad to see this video. "

Another follower said, "The fact that she can skip numbers and go to another … smart baby," and someone else posted this: "Awww smarties pants !!! It seemed like she said 6 after 5."

A fanatic said to Brookie, "Brooklyn, you are a happy baby … warm my heart and keep making your parents happy, baby … that smile is everything."

Someone else said: ‘She knows those numbers, I can say it! "Brains and beauty Brookie!" And a follower posted this message: "She's going to be smart like her mommy !!!!"

Another of the Kenya fans said: ‘You can tell when a child has a father who takes the time and care to educate their child. These parents in IG showing their 3-year-olds breaking a movement like an adult, but they can't speak coherently, they don't know the alphabet, counting, their name, age, address, phone number, but they can leave it as it's hot. Glad to see this video! "

Ad

Many fans continued to praise Brookie and said that she is a wonderful and intelligent girl.



Post views:

0 0