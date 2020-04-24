Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find spending 24 hours together stressful

Instagram

According to reports, expectant parents are not used to spending all their time together, so they are struggling with the "stressful time" during the coronavirus blockade.

Katy Perry She has discovered a new love for spicy foods since she became pregnant with her first child.

The 35-year-old singer expects a girl with a promised actor Orlando Bloom and he admitted during a recent live broadcast with the producer Benny White You've been amazed at how much your palate has changed during pregnancy.

"My number one craving is avocado toast with Tabasco. I have never liked spicy foods in my life, but now they light up my mouth!" she laughed "During this time there are many cravings but many things to consider when going to the supermarket, but trust and believe that I have supplied myself with pickles."

The revelation of Katy's diet comes after a source close to the couple told People magazine that she and Orlando are struggling with some "stresses" during the coronavirus blockade, mainly because they are not used to spending all the time together.

"It is a stressful time for them as it is for most people," the source said. "They also spend every day together. They are used to having separate careers and not being on top of each other every day. (They have) disagreements and conflicts like all couples, (but they are not a big problem)."

Instead, the couple is said to be focusing on their daughter's impending arrival.

"Of course, Katy is concerned about giving birth for the first time, especially since things are very uncertain right now," the source added. "(But) they are very excited."