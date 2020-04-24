Kartik Aaryan makes his fan's wedding anniversary special amid the shutdown

Kartik Aaryan has been doing everything possible to spread positivity and goodwill during the shutdown. It so happened that a couple who had their first wedding anniversary yesterday had a discouraged mood, since they have to celebrate it in the middle of the closing. But Kartik had other plans for them and it sure made this day memorable for the couple.

A Kartik Aaryan fan went to Twitter to explain that in the midst of the closing of his first wedding anniversary there were no celebrations and, furthermore, his wife is quite upset. The fan tweeted the actor saying: The @TheAaryanKartik Sir, Today is our first wedding anniversary, amidst this blockade. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans were in vain, she is a great admirer of you, an answer from you would brighten her day. Thank you Lord:) & # 39;

Kartik replied to his fan instantly. He said: ‘Happy marriage anniversary. Lots of love !! And Nirumpama is doing you great staying home … Follow the rules! This is the best we can do. & # 39;

Now that he's very sweet of the actor, don't you think?