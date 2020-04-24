Kareena Kapoor Khan ends with constant scrutiny of her looks



Kareena Kapoor Khan has been giving us some interesting insights into her life through her social media posts. From putting up a photo of her bean, lounging in a kaftan to sharing photos of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur painting and gardening, the actress has captivated us with snapshots of her real life. In an interview with a newspaper, Kareena had expressed that she likes to wear what is comfortable and not be judged for it.

She said, "I can't be dressed in high fashion all the time. And I have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and dress in what makes me feel comfortable. I can't sit down. dressed all day. It occurs to me that people are looking at what I'm wearing all the time and scrutinizing it. There are times when I just want to relax with a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied up or down and just let things be. ”Okay.

We surely love Bebo in any avatar!

