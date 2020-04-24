Kanye West is Officially a Billionaire Due to Yeezy's Shoes

Forbes magazine, who was infuriated by labeling Kylie Jenner as the youngest, most feminine and self-made billionaire, recently revealed that Kanye West has joined the billionaire club. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Mr. West has focused on his heritage for years.

Kanye fans know that his creative influence is felt in several different industries, including in the fashion world, in music, and as an influencer.

Also, it's not hard to see how Kanye has affected the shoe game, considering that his Yeezy-brand Adidas shoes are some of the most popular on the market. In fact, Forbes magazine reported that his Yeezy brand is a major factor in his rise to the top, where he is joined by Jay-Z and Sean Combs.

Last year, Forbes magazine reported that West was getting closer to the $ 1 billion mark. The store claimed at the time that Kanye was worth $ 890,000,000, just $ 110,000,000 less than the billionaire club. West was reportedly not satisfied with the departure. He claimed it was worth more than $ 3 billion.

After viewing all of his information, including financial reports, music sales, etc., the outlet stated that West has a net worth of $ 1.3 billion. Hot New Hip Hop claims that Kanye, however, is still not happy with that figure and they don't know how to count.

Kanye West is undoubtedly a controversial figure. He was fired upon when he came out in support of the embattled President Donald Trump.

It only got worse when he said "slavery was an option," referring to the comment that American blacks were slaves for "400 hundred years." While it's hard to say exactly what Kanye meant, some on social media believed Kanye was referring to an ideological prison, so black communities have limiting beliefs about their own potential for success.

Ad

As noted above, Forbes has reported on the Kar-Jenner clan multiple times, including when they listed Kylie Jenner as the world's youngest billionaire. Social media users were upset with the use of the term "self-made,quot;.



Post views:

0 0