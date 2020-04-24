Kanye West has officially become a billionaire

Roommates, it looks like there's a new billionaire on the block and his name is Kanye West! According to Forbes, Ye has officially achieved this financial status thanks to his clothing and footwear brand Yeezy.

Forbes confirmed that Kanye IS indeed a billionaire, with a net worth of around $ 1.3B. Forbes also made sure to mention that Kanye himself reportedly wanted to make sure they talked about this particular achievement.

In the featured article, Forbes spilled tea over his alleged interaction with Kanye West before the announcement about his billionaire status. Claiming that he reportedly contacted them after they released their annual list of billionaires (without him) earlier this month and the text staff told him, "You know what you're doing," and reportedly He added: "You are playing with me and I am not finna lye (sic) and I take more in the name of Jesus."

Regardless, there's no denying that Kanye West's Yeezy brand is a powerhouse to say the least, and officially a billion dollar empire. Congratulations to Kanye and his team on this amazing achievement!

