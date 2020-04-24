Kanye West gives Kim Kardashian a "break,quot; by taking the kids to Wyoming

Sometimes mom just needs a break.
How Kim Kardashian She continues to work in her various businesses, studies for law school and raises four children, her husband. Kanye West He decided to step in and give his wife a quiet moment.
ME! News learned that the rapper took the children to Wyoming for a three-day trip last week. As for Mom, she was able to stay home and focus on herself.
"They needed a change of scene and wanted to give Kim a break from the chaos at home. Having all four children at home all the time can be a lot," shared a source with E! News. "Kim is also studying and working very hard. They take turns working and watching the children. They are both busy and making sure to take breaks."
As for life in Southern California, our insider says that Kim and Kanye try to spend family time at night.
But since many parents can relate during the Coronavirus pandemic, a set schedule is not always possible.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom
"It is a constant confusion between school work and keeping them entertained and busy," shared our source. "Everyone is contributing and trying to do their part while balancing their work. It is a hectic and crazy time, and they are trying to find ways to make it work for the family."
Kim also gave fans a sneak preview of a typical day at the Kardashian-West home in his last interview with fashion.
"We are in the theater room. That is the place that has been used the most lately," Kim told the magazine. "The whole family has spent the last few nights there after the kids turned into a fort, with, like, different beds throughout the floor."
And while the Kardashian sisters are practicing social distancing, they are still finding ways to stay in touch thanks to Zoom, Facetime, and more.
In fact, the family recently joined to participate in a car parade for Kourtney Kardashian& # 39; the birthday of. After all, it's family especially on this team.
People was the first to report the Wyoming trip.
