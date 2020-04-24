Kanye West gives Kim Kardashian a "break,quot; by taking the kids to Wyoming

Sometimes mom just needs a break.

How Kim Kardashian She continues to work in her various businesses, studies for law school and raises four children, her husband. Kanye West He decided to step in and give his wife a quiet moment.

ME! News learned that the rapper took the children to Wyoming for a three-day trip last week. As for Mom, she was able to stay home and focus on herself.

"They needed a change of scene and wanted to give Kim a break from the chaos at home. Having all four children at home all the time can be a lot," shared a source with E! News. "Kim is also studying and working very hard. They take turns working and watching the children. They are both busy and making sure to take breaks."

As for life in Southern California, our insider says that Kim and Kanye try to spend family time at night.