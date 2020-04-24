Kansas farmer Andrew Cuomo's letter will inspire you to return

No act of kindness, no matter how big or small, is wasted.
It is no secret that the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo he's got his hands full these days as he tries to handle a coup d'etat dramatically by the Coronavirus.
But between meetings, interviews, press conferences and even time with the brother Chris CuomoThe New Yorker received a heartwarming letter from a stranger who will absolutely inspire him.
"I received this letter from a farmer in Northeast Kansas. His wife is sick and he is getting old," Andrew shared on Instagram on Friday morning. "He sent me 1 of the 5 N95 masks he has from agriculture to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York. This is humanity at its best. I share your letter as inspiration."
So what exactly did the letter say? A couple named Dennis and Sharon took a piece of paper to write a handwritten letter to the governor. After following the news, they felt the need to make a difference and donate.
"Dear Mr. Cuomo, I seriously doubt that you will ever read this letter as I know you are busy beyond belief with a disaster that has happened to our country. We are a nation in crisis, of that there is no doubt. I am,quot; A A retired farmer took refuge in Northeast Kansas with my wife who has only one lung and occasional problems with her remaining lung, "the letter began." She also has diabetes. We are now over seventy years old and frankly I fear for her. "
But instead of asking for help, assistance, or sympathy, the couple shared an N95 mask that was left over from Dennis' farming days.
"It has never been used. If you could, could you give this mask to a nurse or doctor in your state? I have saved four masks for my immediate family," he shared. "Please keep doing what you do so well. What it is to lead. Sincerely, Dennis and Sharon."
Who else fell in love with this Kansas couple? Oh, almost everyone in the comments section.
"As a doctor in New York, this literally made me cry," wrote one user. ‘This man is amazing."
Another added: "It is one thing to be a human being, but another is to be human … bless this man's heart."
So who's ready to do something nice this weekend?
