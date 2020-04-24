Kansas farmer Andrew Cuomo's letter will inspire you to return

No act of kindness, no matter how big or small, is wasted.

It is no secret that the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo he's got his hands full these days as he tries to handle a coup d'etat dramatically by the Coronavirus.

But between meetings, interviews, press conferences and even time with the brother Chris CuomoThe New Yorker received a heartwarming letter from a stranger who will absolutely inspire him.

"I received this letter from a farmer in Northeast Kansas. His wife is sick and he is getting old," Andrew shared on Instagram on Friday morning. "He sent me 1 of the 5 N95 masks he has from agriculture to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York. This is humanity at its best. I share your letter as inspiration."

So what exactly did the letter say? A couple named Dennis and Sharon took a piece of paper to write a handwritten letter to the governor. After following the news, they felt the need to make a difference and donate.