Kandi Burruss shows off the shoes she will wear for the RHOA meeting

Kandi Burruss excited her fans with a photo she shared on her social media account for the RHOA gathering. People loved the heels that appear in the picture and you can also see them below.

Someone said to Kandi, "You can at least do this from home, have a drink, and maybe say your computer froze!"

One follower said, "Be real, we love you on the show and in the meeting," and someone else wrote, "Why are they wearing heels and can't we see them? Lol."

Another commenter posted: "If you stay smart, you won't have to prepare … Hahaha, you never know, they can be installed on a chair or on a sofa, showing off their meeting outfit."

Another follower replied with, "yes, each of them has producers in their home, so I'm sure they are going to film behind the scenes and take photos," and someone else wrote, "Oh, let's go see the whole set." . He thinks they are making everything white. "

An excited fan said, "Oh, I love meetings, so everyone can see how they behaved throughout the season!" And another follower posted this: "I'm sure it won't be as memorable as ever." It could be easier since they won't be in each other's presence. "

Someone else said, "It'll be weird to see him with everyone who's not on the same set together!" And another follower also loved the shoes: "The shoes ARE EVERYTHING! My mom collects butterflies. But the hunti gathering … I'll be glued to the television for this! I know it will be juicy! Make sure Nene covers her boobs please! just nasty. "

One fan said, "Right … Grandpa's ankles and long legs will come for you because they both have a jealous spirit … Fly high."

Apart from this, the other day, Kandi shared a couple of new photos with her baby, Blaze Tucker, for her fifth anniversary.

Ad

In one of the photos, she and Todd Tucker's son Ace Wells Tucker also appear, and fans are here for these photos.



Post views:

0 0