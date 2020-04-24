Kaley Cuoco jokes Karl Cook moves out after social estrangement ends

Four years have passed since Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook He started dating and two years after the happy couple got married. But Big Bang Theory Star and Equestrian recently started living together.

The 34-year-old actress discussed the decision to move into their first home together amid the global coronavirus pandemic during Thursday's episode of Conan.

"We officially moved together after four years of being together," Cuoco said. Conan O & # 39; Brien through video chat. "It's not crazy?"

While some may be surprised by the news, Cuoco said "it has worked very well for us."

"I mean, everyone has a million opinions on what we do, right? But, they were very surprised that we didn't live together," he said. "But it was great. Now, we moved together during quarantine, and I like it. Isn't it great?"

But will they continue to live together once the social distancing ends?

"He's out. This is only for quarantine," Cuoco said jokingly. "I don't want to give the wrong impression here."