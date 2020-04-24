Kaley Cuoco jokes Karl Cook moves out after social estrangement ends

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for InStyle
Four years have passed since Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook He started dating and two years after the happy couple got married. But Big Bang Theory Star and Equestrian recently started living together.
The 34-year-old actress discussed the decision to move into their first home together amid the global coronavirus pandemic during Thursday's episode of Conan.
"We officially moved together after four years of being together," Cuoco said. Conan O & # 39; Brien through video chat. "It's not crazy?"
While some may be surprised by the news, Cuoco said "it has worked very well for us."
"I mean, everyone has a million opinions on what we do, right? But, they were very surprised that we didn't live together," he said. "But it was great. Now, we moved together during quarantine, and I like it. Isn't it great?"
But will they continue to live together once the social distancing ends?
"He's out. This is only for quarantine," Cuoco said jokingly. "I don't want to give the wrong impression here."
Cuoco posted photos of the couple moving into their new home via Instagram in March. Cook led her to the threshold and they drank their signature "Karl Fashioned,quot; cocktail. She also discussed her enthusiasm for moving in with her husband during an interview in early March with We weekly.
"I'm really excited. We're totally ready, you know," she said at the time. "We both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us appreciate it a lot."
In addition to talking about the big move, Cuoco shared some fun facts about his spouse, including that he grows and is an award-winning pumpkin producer. He also revealed the show that they watch excessively while distancing themselves socially: Health.
Watch the video to see the interview.
