Kaia Gerber gets a DIY tattoo while longing to get new body ink during lockdown

Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old daughter says she's given a 'stick and push' in an effort to satisfy his craving for tattoos during coronavirus blockage.

Model Kaia Gerber she has been given a "stick and push" to calm her need for a new tattoo while isolated.

The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber He admits that he loves the feeling of going under the needle, so he decided to take matters into his own hands to satisfy his desire during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the closure of most nonessential businesses.

"I have been fighting because one of my favorite hobbies was going and getting tattoos, and no one has been able to do that," Gerber told Glamour.com. "In the meantime, I got hit and hit, which I don't recommend."

"I think I really appreciate the tattoo artists," he said. "Is not easy."

Teen beauty kept her minimalist DIY art. "I didn't get too ambitious," Gerber shared. "I gave myself a point, just to be able to say, 'Very well, I got a tattoo this month, I'm fine.'"

The small ink joins a skin art collection that includes his middle name & # 39; Jordan & # 39; on his inner biceps, a winged angel on his ribs and a Picasso painting tattooed on the inside of his arm, and each piece holds fond memories for Gerber.

"It's hard to pick a favorite!" she said. "I think I was so worried that I would regret every tattoo I got, and they all represent such an important moment in my life, even if the tattoo itself doesn't matter much. It's like they are all memories, so I don't feel like I can ever see myself regretting them. "

Tattoos aren't Gerber's only style obsession – she's also desperate to go straight to her stylist as soon as the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak is over.

When asked what her first beauty treatment would be once the economy returns to normal, she replied, "I will probably cut my hair because if anyone knows me, they know how obsessed I am with cutting my hair. It is one of my favorites. things to do."

"I've been trying to avoid bringing the scissors to my own hair. So hopefully I can do it …"

"I have a mullet right now, which doesn't bother me, but eventually I have to go back to the real world," he added. "So I think we'll see how mullet progresses during quarantine (sic)."