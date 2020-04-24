Jussie Smollett's lawsuit against the city of Chicago is dropped

In early 2019, Jussie Smollett sparked a national controversy when, in January, she claimed to be the victim of a racist, homophobic and hate crime attack.

The Empire actor claimed he was on his way to his home from a Subway restaurant when two white men in MAGA hats assaulted him on the streets. The actor alleged that the suspects not only tied a rope around his neck, but also threw bleach at him and hit him in the face.

After a thorough investigation by the Chicago Police Department, sources begin to speculate on the veracity of the allegations. Some people on social media never believed the story from the start, and their suspicions were soon justified.

After the actor cast doubt, detectives announced that they were looking at Jussie as the main culprit. Since then, the actor has been involved in several lawsuits with the city of Chicago, one of which was recently abandoned.

According to Reuters, a United States federal judge dismissed the Empire actor's lawsuit against the city. He claimed to be a victim of malicious prosecution. Virginia Kendall, a US district judge The US stated that the actor could not file a malicious lawsuit until the other proceedings had been acquitted.

Virginia Kendall must be referring to the new felony charges filed in February. He was once again accused of making false police reports about the hate crime incident. Smollett has pleaded not guilty.

As previously reported, the 37-year-old actor filed a lawsuit against Chicago after the city attempted to recover $ 130,106 in police overtime costs. Investigators and detectives spent hours and hours of their time getting to the bottom of Jussie's claims.

Jussie reportedly wanted compensatory and punitive damages because of the serious effects on his reputation, career, and emotional state. Chicago police filed their lawsuit against the actor because they believe they had enough evidence to show that the actor from the Empire organized a hate crime against himself with the help of two Nigerian-American brothers.

Earlier this month, Jussie was reported to have actually gone to a gay bathhouse with one of the men.



