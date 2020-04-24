Juice WRLD is animated in music video for the first posthumous song

The hitmaker & # 39; Lucid Dreams & # 39; He comes to life as a cartoon character as he battles his demons in a music video to support his first posthumous single called & # 39; Righteous & # 39 ;.

Late rapper WRLD Juice leaves Earth and flies to the galaxy in the new music video for its first posthumous release, "Righteous".

The new song debuted on Friday, April 24, 2020, with the emotionally slow burner filled with references to pills, demons, and "planet-sized anxiety."

Along with the new release, the first since the "Lucid Dreams" star, real name Jarad Higgins, died after suffering a seizure just six days after turning 21 in December 2019, a music video was also released for the song, with images from the successful work in the studio, acting on stage and kissing his girlfriend, before it turns into an animated adventure in which Juice fights against his demons.

After overcoming his difficulties in the clip, the video ends with the words "Legends Never Die" scrawled on the screen.

"Righteous" was announced Thursday in a tweet from the rapper's family and team explaining, "Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share your next music with the world has not been an easy task."

"Honoring the love Juice had for his fans while illuminating his talent and spirit are the most important parts of this process for us … Tonight we will release a song called & # 39; Righteous & # 39; which Juice made from his studio. in Los Angeles. Angels. We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep the spirit of Juice alive. "