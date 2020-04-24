"Judge Judy" Announcer and Los Angeles Radio Veteran Was 84 – Up News Info

Jerry Bishop, a Los Angeles radio veteran who served as an announcer on television's hit syndication. Judge Judy Since his first season in 1996, he died at 84 years old. Bishop died April 21, said program publicist Gary Rosen.

Bishop was the presenter of the show until its last days, covering thousands of episodes of the daytime slot that is scheduled for next year.

"Jerry Bishop has been the voice of our show for 24 years," star Judy Sheindlin said in a statement. "Everyone loved him. He had a golden heart and a generous spirit. I adored him and I will miss him. ”

Born on October 19, 1935, in Hartford, CT, Bishop had a long career in radio and voice work before joining Judge Judy, starting at WDRC Hartford, CT. He later worked at WRKO Boston before moving to San Diego and eventually Los Angeles. In 1965, he began a long career on Los Angeles radio, starting at KLAC and including stops at KFI, KKDJ, KIIS, and KGIL. He also had a season at KFMB in San Diego.

In his book Los Angeles Radio People, Don Barrett quotes a quote Bishop gave to the Los Angeles Times in the mid-1970s: "I'm not flashy on air, and people tell me I despise myself," said the DJ. "But I don't think everything you say or do is fantastic … the best thing that has happened."

During and after his days on the radio, Bishop also branched out into voiceovers, doing commercials for major brands like Budweiser and Burger King and voicing promotions for NBC and ABC. He also had a 15-year career as the "voice" of the Disney Channel. He was also the camera announcer for The $ 10,000 pyramid for a time in the 1980s.

Bishop is survived by his daughters, Karen Rosenbloom, Michelle Carriker, and Stephanie Blume; brother Daniel Blume; sister-in-law Joanne Blume; three grandchildren and a niece, nephew and nephew grandson.