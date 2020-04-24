Judge clears Baltimore planned air surveillance test

A federal judge on Friday approved a pilot program planned by the Baltimore Police Department to constantly monitor the city for six months using cameras attached to the planes.

US District Judge Richard Bennett in Baltimore ruled against a group of grassroots experts and area activists who asked him to prevent the program from taking off, arguing that it violates his First and Fourth Amendment rights. The department now expects the first flight to take place next week.

"The United States Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit have long maintained the use of orderless surveillance techniques much more intrusive than the (Aerial Investigation Investigation) program," wrote Bennett. in a 34-page opinion denying the plaintiffs. & # 39; Motion for a preliminary court order.

According to the six-month pilot program, up to three camera-equipped aircraft will collect images of the city at a rate of one per second to help police investigate murders, non-fatal shootings, armed robberies, and car thefts. If time permits, the plane will fly at least 40 hours a week and will cover approximately 90 percent of the city.

The police department has defended the plan as an opportunity to test a crime-fighting tactic, as violent crime has continued in Maryland's largest city, even amid a global pandemic. Philanthropic funds will cover the cost of the program.

More than 300 people have been killed in Baltimore in each of the past five years. Eighty-five people were killed in 2020 as of Friday morning, a tie compared to the same period last year. The area also recorded 170 non-fatal shootings this year, down 21 from the same period last year.

The technology was secretly tested in Baltimore in 2016. Residents and top city officials were unaware of the police-approved test until the media revealed it.

Earlier this month, the group of experts and activists filed their federal lawsuit to stop another test. They argued that the program violates people's reasonable expectations of privacy regarding the movement, results in indiscriminate searches without a court order, and impedes the right to freely assemble.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the plaintiffs, did not have an immediate statement on the ruling.

The department and its contractor have said that the resolution of the cameras will be limited to one pixel per person or vehicle, making each one appear as unique points in the images. The resolution will not determine the race, sex or clothing of a person or the license plate, color, make and model of a vehicle.

Bennett noted that tracking the movement of "these points,quot; requires significant work and that the gaps in the images will not allow tracking a person over a period of several days.

"This limited form of aerial surveillance does not constitute a,quot; search "under the Fourth Amendment, nor does it burden First Amendment speech activities," Bennett wrote. "In a city riddled with violent crime and clamoring for police protection, this Court is reluctant to take the,quot; extraordinary "step of stopping the AIR program before it begins."

Under an agreement between the police department and contractor Persistent Surveillance Systems, analysts will use the images collected by the planes, as well as data from street-level cameras, license plate readers, and a shooting detection system to identify crime suspects and their associates. .

"I take very seriously the use of all legal and moral tools to address the unacceptable levels of violence that often plague our most marginalized communities," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement after the ruling was issued. "The program will come under close scrutiny during this pilot phase, and I will continue to be cautiously optimistic about the potential. Ultimately, the data will show us the effectiveness of this technology as a potential tool for the Department to solve and reduce violent crime. . "

The Ohio-based contractor will operate the planes and employ analysts.

Texas billionaires Laura and John Arnold's nonprofit organization will pay for the planes, their pilots, hangar space, and analysts. The couple also paid for the first test.