Jonas Brothers takes a look at & # 39; Happiness Continues & # 39 ;, reveals release date

During a live QnA, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas surprise fans with the announcement that they will offer a new documentary on Amazon Prime Video and talk about their struggles for social estrangement.

Jonas brothers They have piqued fans' curiosity about their upcoming documentary. After the success of "Chasing happiness" Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas announced a release date for their second documentary "Happiness continues", and offered a preview on the Amazon Prime Video project.

By hosting a live Q&A on Instagram on Thursday, April 23, the hit makers of "Sucker" stunned fans and fans with the reveal of their new concert movie. By sharing the news from their respective quarantine locations, the trio revealed that their project would be available at midnight on Friday, April 24.

Before the announcement, the brothers released a preview of the documentary on the group's social media page. The trailer itself started with Joe saying, "I thought I was done with the Jonas Brothers." Then she brazenly added, "Hell no," before the images transitioned to show her "Happiness Begins" tour, making a fool of herself and joining the wives. Danielle Deleasa, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

The documentary would also include how Joe, Nick, and Kevin prepared before taking the stage to perform in front of their fans. During his live question-and-answer session, Joe joked about being slapped for his grooming. "A lot of times it was Sophie," he joked.

On a more serious side, a particular admirer asked the fellow musicians about their favorite thing about their long-awaited reunion. Kevin replied, "Have my family watch the show for the first time and be able to see us making music again."

Elsewhere during the conversation, the brothers discussed the difficulties they faced amidst the coronavirus blockade. Kevin confided that he has to relearn math for his 6-year-old daughter Alena. "Alena is a very good student, she wants to learn, she is very good at math," she said, noting that "patience is a virtue that is tested."

Joe, on the other hand, found some problems with Zoom that people turned to using to meet or learn, as the outbreak of the new pandemic prevented them from coming to the office and schools. "I keep forgetting that you have to turn off your camera, if you're using the bathroom or something," he joked.