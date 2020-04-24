Jodie Turner-Smith returns to social media with the statement & # 39; I & # 39; m a Mother & # 39;

Instagram

Days after welcoming her first child with her partner Joshua Jackson, the actress of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; He talks to fans on Twitter about his other half's show & # 39; Little Fires Everywhere & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Jodie Turner-Smith he was quick to tell fans "I'm a mom!" when she returned to Twitter on Thursday, April 23, after welcoming her first child.

The actress and husband of 33 years. Joshua Jackson They became first-time parents earlier this month, and a representative confirmed their baby's arrival in an announcement Wednesday.

And when Jodie went to Twitter on Thursday to chat with fans about her other half's show. "Little fires everywhere"He also thanked his followers for their messages of support after the baby news.

"Thank you all!" she wrote. "I am a mother!"

Jodie Turner-Smith declares that she is a mother.

When someone responded with a GIF of Joshua as Pacey in "Dawson & # 39; s Creek", writing, "By PACEY WHITTER I mean you win in life," Jodie replied sweetly, "Even better, with Joshua Jackson!"

The "Queen & Slim"The star tweeted about the episode she was watching, starring Joshua as Bill Richardson, adding:" Honestly, I can hardly tweet, it's so good #LittleFiresEverywhere. "

And the actress also revealed that she was having a different response to the show now that she has a baby, and wrote, "Each of those mother stories impacted me a little differently this week … beautiful stories from everyone involved!"