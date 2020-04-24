Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck sell their shared penthouse after a fight

WENN

Former close Hollywood friends put their New York shared penthouse on the market for $ 3.14 million approximately three years after they cut ties to each other.

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck They have cut more ties after selling the New York penthouse that the old friends bought together.

Academy Award-winning actors were once best friends, but their relationship soured after Casey separated from Joaquin's sister. Summer phoenix in 2017

While the couple was close, they went out to a multi-million dollar Manhattan loft, and although the property was initially listed through Sotheby & # 39; s International Realty for $ 3.5 million, the stars cut $ 360,000 off the starting price, selling the space for $ 3.14 million. .

The loft, according to Sotheby & # 39; s, "mixes bright light, water views and industrial authenticity" with "spectacular panoramic views of the Hudson River".

Speaking to Vanity Fair last year 2019, the "jester"Star confessed that she had not spoken to Casey" in many years, "after Summer cited irreconcilable differences in her July 2017 divorce petition to end their marriage after their separation in March 2016. They share Indiana children from 15 and 12 years old.