Jeudy! Jeudy! Jeudy! The Broncos are lucky, make a Grade A pick and get the best receiver in the NFL draft. – Up News Info

Not to suggest that the Broncos and John Elway were lucky with the 15th pick in the NFL draft, but when Denver was on the clock, any Goober could have shouted the obvious choice:

Jeudy! Jeudy! Jeudy!

Isn't anyone excited that Alabama catcher Jerry Jeudy, who will be Drew Lock's new best friend, practically fell into Elway's lap in the league's virtual draft, which was streamed live! – from the basement of Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Moments after the selection, Courtland Sutton, the Denver star, reacted with a single word that summed up the excitement in Broncos Country: "Oowwweeeee!"

Elway made a Grade A selection at Jeudy.

The Broncos also made a major receiver improvement. Jeudy will be more than a complement to Sutton.

While Sutton had a Pro Bowl caliber season in 2019, with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, there is every reason to believe that Jeudy could lead the team in all three catching categories in 2020, as a number one goal in good faith. to Block.

In an incredibly gifted and unfathomably deep class of prospects, which saw Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs and a total of six receivers taken during the opening round, there is little doubt in Jeudy's mind that Denver made the best decision.

"I feel like I'm the best," said Jeudy, who scored 24 touchdowns in 145 sacks during his past two seasons with Crimson Tide.

Do not brag or say anything, because you would never do that. But while other draftniks suggested that Ruggs was the Alabama catcher the Broncos really wanted, or hinted that Denver would have to negotiate to get Jeudy, this idiot predicted that he would fall light as a feather into Elway's hands at No. 15.

"They spent a couple of long hours waiting to see if I was going to get there," said Elway.

Patience is a virtue. So, hit Elway, who refused to turn in any of his pick reserves to move up a spot or three in the first round, and credits me with being an OK boom who's smarter than he seems.

What do you think of my impersonation of Cary Grant now?

Jeudy! Jeudy! Jeudy!

Maybe Elway should stay home on draft night more often, because almost everything about the best vaudeville night in the sport turned out stylish and delicious for the Broncos Country.

Instead of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa landing at AFC West, Miami stole it from the Chargers' nose, leaving them with Justin Herbert, who has more Christian Ponder trends than Tom Brady. Better yet, there was no wide receiver run early, and when Las Vegas finally took one at No. 12, they did something very Rai-duhs and couldn't resist the shiny object that is Ruggs, who clearly was the WR2 in the eyes of Tagovailoa when he led the Alabama offensive.

At Jeudy, the Broncos built a refined road racer who creates separation with both his athleticism and clever defense manipulation. At Ruggs, the Raiders landed a player wearing a robe on draft night, as if he'd just gotten out of bed.

Hello, we have all been living in our comforts during the coronavirus era. But if you're going to show up to the draft in nightwear, show a little flair. If you can't find one of those fictitious classic Fred Sanford robes, ask for a Hugh Hefner smoking jacket.

"It's going to be fun playing against him twice a year," said Jeudy, proud that he and Ruggs have an opportunity to enhance Bama's reputation as Wide Receiver U., joining Julio Jones and Amari Cooper in the ranks of the NFL.

You may not know much about soccer. However, I do know my film history. Grant did not actually utter the quote for which he became most famous in any film. But when we can all get together again for a Broncos home game, I hope every time Jeudy scores a touchdown, the Broncos crack stadium entertainment team puts a classic clip from the "Andy Griffith Show,quot; on the scoreboard, so that we can all listen to Goober's song:

Jeudy! Jeudy! Jeudy!