Jesy Nelson's ex leaves Twitter when he feels low after the breakup

Chris Hughes is forced to take a break from social media after breaking up with the Little Mix member, as he claims that life has become a "storm for him."

jesy Nelsonex boyfriend of Chris Hughes exit Twitter after admitting your separation from Small mix The star lowered it.

The former couple started dating in February 2019, and the UK reality star appears in Little Mix's music video for her recent single, "Wasabi." However, earlier this month, April 2020, it was reported that the "hitmaker and ex" of "Break Up Song"Love islandThe "contestant broke up" a couple of weeks ago "after deciding that the relationship had" run its course. "

The 27-year-old former "Love Island" contestant deleted his Twitter account after his breakup, and has now explained that he did so because his "life was a storm."

Upon returning to the site, he published: "I closed my twitter for a week because my life was a storm and now I have lost 500k followers hahaha".

"Ah, it only went up 250k wtf. Come on, where are the rest of you?" He added. "This is so strange."

Jesy reportedly ended the relationship over the phone after the couple became isolated in separate homes during the coronavirus blockade. A source added that the division "was very friendly and they are still very good friends."