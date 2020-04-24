Jennifer Williams' Range Rover allegedly stolen by Conman

Instagram

Seeing the trolling comments, one person asks others to be easy with the former & # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39; star, writing: & # 39; Take it easy on J. We've all been scammed for a good nicca before !! & # 39;

Jennifer Williams He shared his recent misfortune on social media. First "Basketball Wives"Star visited her Instagram account on Friday, April 24 to share that a scammer took her Range Rover.

Posting a side-by-side photo of her and the man she accuses of stealing, the TV star pleaded, "I'm asking for help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me." uses many aliases, including Nick, Daniel or Chris. "

She alleged that she was not the only victim and said: "She has also scammed many women and men in vehicles and large amounts of cash." He then went on to elaborate on the man, "He lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detriot, Houston, and Vegas."

"If you have seen him or are a victim of his mischief, please email me, email my attorney, Jamie Hernan, at [protected email] or contact the Smyrna Police Department in Georgia as There is an active investigation in progress. Thank you in advance, "he concluded.

Famous colleagues reacted to the post with the co-host of "The Breakfast Club" Angela Yee commenting: "This is crazy!" Someone else also offered to help spread "this to my friends in Atlanta. Oh hell no. He won't get away with it."

Meanwhile, other people in the comment section asked Jennifer to share more details on how that happened. "Please let us know about the scam. Your car is insured. But how did you and many others deceive you? What is your business deal? Who are your associates? This will protect us more," urged one user. "We need the backstory … Who is he to you? Pour tea!" added a user.

Another comment said, "What? !!! Please explain your MO because how does someone get you out of the car? Is it a fake mechanic?" Seeing the trolling comments, one person asked others to be easy on Jennifer. "Take it easy with J. We've all been scammed by a good nicca before! I hope you get your car back, girl. Life has some difficult lessons for us to learn," the person wrote.