Jeff Okudah of South Grand Prairie was selected for third place by the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – South Grand Prairie's Jeff Okudah himself was third overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by Detriot Lions.

My dreams come true today. pic.twitter.com/n3vAyoGD24 – Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) April 23, 2020

Okudah was considered the best cornerback for the 2020 NFL Draft and was ranked fourth overall by Up News Info Sports.

Ohio State Junior had 35 tackles last season, with three interceptions and nine pass deflections. During his college career, Okudah accumulated 83 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 pass deviations, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble.

According to Up News Info Sports, Okudah is the best coverage cornerback in this class and is the ideal size and speed to play in the NFL. Although he does sometimes run into career defense issues and can be too scruffy on the downfield routes.