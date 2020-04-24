Jeff Bridges and Smokey Robinson to Headline Online Concert to Benefit Mayor's Fund – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Jeff Bridges and Smokey Robinson are just two of the many artists and celebrities who joined forces on Saturday to raise funds for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Look at an incredible lineup that includes Jeff Bridges, Smokey Robinson, Carole King, Lisa Loeb, Tim Allen, Bobcat Goldthwait and many others who offer performances that will take all the stress and tension out of our minds right now," said the Mayor Eric Garcetti. said. "And, also, help support a great cause."

The online concert, All Together Now !, will air from 2 p.m. on the event's website and will be freely available for anyone to see.

"Supporters will enjoy not only a concert of immense talent, but one that includes being part of the big picture, one that embraces Los Angeles and a cross section of our community, which includes all those who have lost their jobs and have limited or no means of income until this pandemic passes, "says the event website.

The event is a collaborative effort between Rock Cellar Productions and the Get Together Foundation, and 100% of the money raised will go directly to the relief fund to help the city of Los Angeles support families and small businesses, alleviate health workers, provide critical services. medical resources, provide services to the non-accommodated, and fund research for COVID-19.

Viewers can donate to the city's Coronavirus Relief Fund and the Angelen Fund through a direct donation button or by texting TOGETHER at 24365.